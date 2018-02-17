ISIS MISQUOTE

Attorney General Faris Al Wari at Parliament. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 26-01-2018

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday denied media reports which said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had confirmed the presence of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cells in TT.

He said the Rowley’s statement on the issue during Friday’s sitting of the House of Representatives was taken out of context.

“I note the media has taken away the concept of an ISIS cell. I sat right next to the Prime Minister and there were several questions put to him and he gave general explanations. The Prime Minister didn’t specifically state there is quote unquote confirmed ISIS cells here,” he told Sunday Newsday.

“What the Prime Minister spoke about was the fact that Trinidad and Tobago is aware and the world is aware that people from Trinidad and Tobago have left and have gone and have participated in activities in Iraq and Syria and that the risk of people returning home is real. Therefore, we must treat the situation as if terror is real.

“So, there is always a global exposure to things. So, the Prime Minister did not say specifically quote, unquote, there is an ISIS cell.”

Al-Rawi’s stance on the presence of ISIS cells in this country contradicted that of the PM, who, in response to a question from Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie about the presence of ISIS cells or satellites, told the Parliament:

“Madam Speaker (Bridgid Annisette-George), it is common knowledge across the world, not only in Trinidad and Tobago, that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago subscribe to some of the doctrines of ISIS. And persons from Trinidad and Tobago have travelled to areas of combat in Iraq and Syria.

“Many of them have been intercepted in Turkey, in Britain. Some have been returned to Trinidad and Tobago. Some are in custody in foreign countries. Persons who seek to join ISIS. And, in fact, as ISIS has been dispersed in Iraq and Syria, that doctrine has now spread to homeland activities. And therefore, we have to be particularly concerned about the monitoring of such persons. It is an integral part of our national security and the answer to the question is yes.”

The issue was raised during the Prime Minister’s Question and Answer segment of the sitting.

Asked specifically by Sunday Newsday if there were confirmed ISIS cells in this country, Al-Rawi would only say: “Well, one must always assume that there is a potential.”

Al-Rawi said citizens were aware that “some of our nationals have featured in this.”

“We are aware that people have come from abroad and elsewhere and that there is ideology that can be spread easily in today’s world and, therefore, we have to treat it as if it is real.

“Whether it is or is not is never going to be the question. The question is, what are you doing in the event of something. You can’t be caught flat-footed.”

Al-Rawi also skirted queries about areas in TT to which ISIS cells may be linked.

“The fact is that we view the risk just the same way the entire world views the risk and TT is no different from anywhere else in the world.

“We are continuing to operationalise our obligations under international law, under conventions and, more particularly, just as a matter of national security because the risk of terrorism is a global phenomenon.

“So, in answering the questions as the Prime Minister did, Trinidad and Tobago continues to be on alert as any other country around the world will be in this particular situation.”