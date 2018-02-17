"He used to feed the poor"

Relatives of Kevon Robinson, 31 who was shot dead in Arima on Carnival Friday, described him as a helpful person who would even give food to the poor.

"He would go out and feed the poor every Tuesday, along with his co-workers. They would go and pray then share the food with the poor. If he was some kind of gunman we would have expected this to happen but this was a total shock. We never expected this to happen."

Robinson was shot dead on Carnival Friday while he was dropping relatives off, after they went to the Panorama Semi-Finals. Newsday was told, as he was leaving the area, gunmen, armed with high powered weapons, ambushed his vehicle, and riddled it with bullets.

Police are working on the theory that an alleged war between members of the communities in Phase 5 and Phase 7 has broken out, and Robinson was collateral damage in that conflict.

While police brace for reprisals, two men were arrested in relation to Robinson's murder.