Fevrier helps U-14 boys understand football

Youths juggle the football during a recent Under-14 boys football session hosted by the TTFA and NLCB.

Head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA)/NLCB elite under-14 boys programme, Stuart Charles Fevrier, is currently overseeing the preparation of 40 male players who have been in training four days per week on an ongoing basis at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Fevrier, who is also the national men’s assistant coach, is working along with a staff that includes assistant coaches Leonson Lewis and Clyde Leon – both former national players.

The youths come from each of the member associations or zones in Trinidad and Tobago as well as a TTFA Inter-Regional competition hosted in the latter part of 2017 at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

These players are being prepared to form the next national under-15 team.

“So far we have been training four days a week. We have been concentrating on more technical work and we’ve just introduced some tactical awareness work,” Fevrier told TTFA Media.

“We are trying to get the youths to get an understanding of the system we would like to play and the roles and responsibilities. We have been pleased with their response as they have been very enthusiastic and we also have the support of the parents which is important,” Fevrier added.

“We are focusing on the basics, passing, controlling the ball, supporting, running with the ball, scoring. It’s about getting them to understand that you have to know what you are doing when you are on the football field. It is not by instinct only, but apart from instinct, you must also be more conscious when you get into certain positions,” Fevrier added.

Programme general manager, Gary St Rose, explained more about the current elite programme and the areas being covered.

“What we have tried to do is create a programme for the boys. It is not just about on the field training or technical and tactical training, but it is about delivering to the boys a well developed holistic programme so they can develop all-round. We have incorporated into the regime physical fitness testing, nutrition, psychology, and even some social events for them. What we are trying to look at every aspect of their football and personal development and work at that as much as possible week in, week out so at the end of the day we can get better person and football product,” St Rose said.

The TTFA also has the girls elite programme for a similar age group of which Marlon Charles is the head coach.