Ex-convict charged for guns, ammo

A former convict, who has several sex-related matters pending, is expected to appear in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with the possession of two firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

Sgt Roland Ramlogan, Cpl Neil Nanan and other officers arrested the 27-year-old suspect on Thursday, having found the illegal items at his home.

The suspect has a conviction for marijuana possession and several pending matters against a minor for alleged sexual offences.

The suspect’s brother and his common-law wife, a nursing student, both 24, are also expected to appear in court jointly charged with the three offences.

Princes Town CID officers, among them PCs Akil Clarence and Ricky Isaac, searched a house occupied by the three people at Lothians Gardens in Princes Town on Thursday at about 5 pm.

Police found a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with four rounds of 9 mm ammunition on a window ledge.

A Browning pistol with three rounds of ammunition and a bag which contained 93 grammes of high-grade marijuana were hidden under a bed.

Cpl Nanan laid the charge yesterday.

Meanwhile, Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, ASP Peter Ramdeen and Insp Don Gajadhar, coordinated an anti-crime exercise on Friday evening in La Romaine and other parts of the Southern Division.

Police recovered a blue tactical police jacket and a green bulletproof vest in an area overgrown with bush at Stella Street, La Romaine.

Police believe criminals used the illegal items to pose as officers when committing crimes.

No one was arrested.

With the assistance of the Southern Division Task Force and CID, police also found a 9 mm pistol at an abandoned lot at George Street.

Sgts Parasram and Ramroop, Cpl Bacchus and PCs Phoolchan and Jacob participated in the exercise.

Police arrested 10 people for narcotics offences and outstanding warrants.