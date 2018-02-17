Duvone’s healthy life

Sweet victory: A slimmer, healthier Duvone Stewart kisses the trophy as the arranger of 2018 large band Panorama champs BPTT Renegades at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain last Saturday. Photo by Azlan Mohammed

COREY CONNELLY

He now wears average-sized T-shirts, has gone from a waist 56 jeans to a size 34 and no longer requires an extended seatbelt when travelling overseas.

Duvone Stewart, who, just two years ago, tipped the scales at 430 lbs, says he’s in the peak of health and intent on keeping it that way.

“My life depends on the life I project now. And the health I had before, it wasn’t good at all,” an upbeat Stewart, 41, told Sunday Newsday.

The ace arranger for champion Panorama steelbands BPTT Renegades and Pan Elders, Stewart drew shocked stares from supporters and patrons last Saturday, when he mounted the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to lead the bands thrilling performances of Voice’s Year For Love and Brigo’s Limbo Break in the finals.

Many were amazed by his incredible weight loss, seemingly boundless energy and new positive outlook.

Proud of his new image, Stewart has vowed never to return to his former self.

On September 16, 2016, the Tobago-born panman underwent gastric sleeve surgery at a medical facility in Mexico, a procedure which effectively shrank his stomach to limit the intake of food.

“My stomach has been reduced by 90 per cent,” he said.

“When we were young kids going to school, there was a system in place where we were taught that when we eat food, you have to chew the food 32 times before you swallow.

“But when we get big, we tend not to listen to that. We just cut and we swallow.”

He said the irreversible 45-minute surgery,was performed by Dr Miguel Hernandez. Stewart said apart from his stomach size being practically reduced to that of a baby, he now chews his food properly and maintains a healthy diet.

“I don’t eat meat: no red meat, beef, pork, ham, goat. No fried food, no carbonated drinks, no processed meat, no processed food and drinks.”

Instead his diet includes fish, green salad, vegetables, provision and soups.

“I am loving this life. I miss nothing.” Stewart, whose recovery took place in New York, lost 230 lbs within a year.

“It was an unbelievable result, even for the doctors.”

Stewart was inspired to have the life-altering surgery after fans encouraged him to take care of his health.

His supporters, he said, suggested a void would soon be left in the arranging fraternity and felt he was well-positioned, given his success in the artform, to take up the mantle.

Stewart recalled: “In 2015, a lot of people kept saying, ‘Duvone, you are the future of pan. We not seeing the generation stepping up. Take care of yourself.’ It did not come from one individual but many people.”

Stewart said he resolved, then to save not only his life but that of the steelband movement.

“I did it to save the fraternity from losing a son that has groomed himself as a young arranger to become a household name, locally, regionally and internationally – one who has been successful in keeping the new generation in tact with the legacy that Duvone Stewart has built.

“I have to be in a frame of mind to preserve my life health wise, because once God say, yes, no man can say no. Because you never know when he can take your life.”

Although he was drastically overweight, Stewart said he did not suffer from any lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“It was just obese living, and my metabolism was not functioning well.”

He admitted his eating habits over the years left a lot to be desired.

“After working in the panyard late, sometimes until two and three o’clock in the morning, I would go to the KFC on Independence Square and order a three-piece with fries, mash it up and go straight to bed and sleep until about 11 o’clock.

“I was just constantly pounding away and damaging my metabolism. So I had to do what I did.”

Stewart, who now weighs 200 lbs, has moved from a six X-large T-shirt to an extra large in some cases.

He said 2018 also was the first year he had not received a pre-ordered uniform from factory outlets, which usually come in small, large and extra large.

“These things could not fit me before. I had to order polo jerseys. Now, my uniform comes with all of the others in the band.”

He said seemingly mundane activities like walking posed a serious challenge.

“Instead of walking to go from point A to point B, I would always drive, because every time I walk for long periods, I would always pant.”

He added: “When I travel on aeroplanes, I always have to ask for an extension on the seat belt and if not so, I have to always be in first class (section of the plane), because the body mass that I had before was embarrassing.”

The arranger, who describes his extreme weight loss as one of his greatest achievements, said the surgery also has worked wonders for his self-esteem.

“I have lost 230 lbs and this is the new and rejuvenated Duvone Stewart,” he declared, adding the attitude also is reflected in his pan arrangements.

Asked if there might be any possible fallout from the surgery over time, Stewart said: “Everything has been synchronised and back in tune. My body mass index is just over 24. The water weight in my body is normal. Everything is good right now for me: cholesterol, blood pressure.”

Saying he visits his doctor every month for a check-up, Stewart said he exercises around the Queen’s Park Savannah to stay in shape.

“I do brisk walking, slow running up Chancellor Hill. Sometimes I even go to the gym three days a week, for the cardio.”

Stewart joked, though, he had fallen back on his regimen because of the short Carnival season and long practice sessions

“I was too busy writing music and putting together the Year for Love.”