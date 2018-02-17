Drone used in arrest of 3

Illegal firearms, ammunition and marijuana seized by police during an anti-crime exercise on Wednesday in which drone technology was employed by the officers.

DRONE technology deployed by the police’s Air Support Unit, played a pivotal role in helping Northern Eastern Division Task Force officers in the pursuit and subsequent arrest of three suspects during an anti-crime exercise, in the Las Cuevas district, on Wednesday.

The exercise was coordinated by Acting Snr Supt Surrendra Sagramsingh and Acting ASP Michael Sooker, spearheaded by Sgt Sterlyn Taylor and Cpl Shiraz Ali and included officers of the Coastal Patrol Unit and Maracas Bay Police Station. It was conducted around 5 pm.

During the exercise, a search warrant was executed at a house located at St Michael’s Village, Las Cuevas. The drone, which was deployed during the search, guided officers to two of the suspects who fleeing from the property. A third suspect was arrested on the premises.

The drone was utilized for situational awareness to guide the officers in their pursuit of the men. One Tanfoglio pistol, one Jericho pistol, a Taurus revolver, two magazines containing 28 rounds of .9mm ammunition and five rounds of .38mm ammunition, were found in a black case, which was in the possession of one of the suspects.

A Segur Protek pump action shotgun and 750 grammes of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $7,500, were found in nearby bushes. The three male suspects; a 19-year-old, 27-year-old and 45-year-old, all of the Las Cuevas area, were arrested in connection with the finds.