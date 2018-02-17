Discarded fireworks cause panic in Beetham landfill

ON ALERT: Members of the police and fire services were on high alert at the Beetham landfill yesterday after workers found what they suspected to be dynamite and other high-powered explosives.

SHANE SUPERVILLE

IMPROPERLY discarded fireworks caused panic in the Beetham landfill yesterday when Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL) workers found several crates of what looked like dynamite and other high-powered explosives.

The workers called the police, who ordered the landfill and surrounding areas to be evacuated. But after almost an hour of searching, police and the Defence Forc concluded that the explosives were only fireworks and posed no threat.

SWMCOL managing director David Manswell e-mailed Newsday yesterday to confirm the find and said members of the bomb squad removed the items at around 11 am.

However, the site remained closed for the rest of the day, as staff continued their search for any additional explosives.

He said the dump did not accept explosives of any kind and they should be disposed of by the relevant authorities.

A member of the Fire Service’s fire prevention unit told Newsday fireworks of the quantity and explosive capacity of those found yesterday should not be publicly accessible, and, if unused, should be given to the proper authorities for disposal.

“Fireworks are only supposed to be used by qualified people. These are people who have a certificate in pyrotechnics and explosives.

Fireworks that didn’t go off or have past its expiration date should be destroyed using the appropriate standards. It’s not supposed to be set ablaze or just thrown away.”