Defence Force Reserves’ playing field illuminated

(from left) Anthony Bartholomew, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Public Utilities; Colonel Colin Mitchell, Commanding Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force; Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte’ Chief of Defence Staff, Commodore Hayden Pritchard; Keith Sirju, Chairman of T&TEC and Kelvin Ramsook, General Manager of T&TEC, at the commissioning of the lights at the Defence Force Reserves Playing Field in Chaguaramas.

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Reserves have become the latest beneficiaries of T&TEC’s on-going public lighting programme.

In commissioning the new facilities Thursday evening, Public Utilities Minister Senator Robert le Hunte, said there are many benefits to be derived from the provision of such facilities. The Minister said countries are built from the ground up and when communities are empowered and given the tools to participate in their own development, the country as a whole benefits.

He urged the Defence Force Reserves to use the facilities wisely, and encouraged them to practice conservation of energy when the lights are not in use, and to protect them from misuse and vandalism.

T&TEC’s Chairman Keith Sirju said the project represents just one of many being undertaken by T&TEC in the north-western peninsula. He said they are on an aggressive programme to remove old poles and clear transmission lines in the area. He said T&TEC has also recently launched its mobile phone application and e-billing service, as two mechanisms aimed at improving customer service.

Chief of Defence Staff, Commodore Hayden Pritchard, speaking on behalf of National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, thanked the Minister and T&TEC for bringing the illumination project to fruition.

He said the addition of light to the facility will afford the Defence Force Reserves more available hours for training and recreation, that will enhance community, organisational and youth development. He added, it also means many more communities and organisations could be invited to use the facilities for their events.