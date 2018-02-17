Dad charged with manslaughter of son, 7

NALINEE SEELAL

A La Horquetta father of two will appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday charged with the manslaughter of his seven-year-old son.

The man, who uses a wheelchair, was detained last Friday hours after the boy died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) after a severe beating.

He was allegedly beaten with a piece of iron pipe at his home and was rescued from further beating by an off-duty police officer, who took the child to the hospital.

The boy reportedly became unconscious on his way to the hospital and died while being treated.

An autopsy on Wednesday revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators submitted a file to the Office of the DPP yesterday and received instructions to charge the father with manslaughter.

Charges were expected to be laid yesterday by Insp Craig of the Homicide Bureau.