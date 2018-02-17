Contractor levies CEPEP for $2M

Camille Robinson-Regis

YVONNE WEBB

A CARONI-based contractor on Friday levied on the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) offices in Ste Madeleine, near San Fernando to recover almost $2 million owed to him.

Imtiaz Mohammed, owner of Tora Bora Construction and Contractors Ltd, was accompanied by a marshal of the High Court who carried out a seizure of trucks and furniture.

Mohammed who said the monies were outstanding since 2015, said the seizure represented only 30 per cent of the sum owed to him. He also accused CEPEP of hiding about 12 of its more valuable trucks during the levy on Friday.

The levy was carried out around mid-morning and while workers were busy loading items onto trucks, Mohammed told Sunday Newsday for two years he had been liaising with CEPEP to get his money for work done on the St Joseph Enhancement Centre since April 2015.

Mohammed said he was forced to suspend his company’s construction works and send home workers due to the debt. “Every time I called the CEPEP office to discuss my finances, I was told that the appropriate person to speak to was never present. Through my attorneys I took legal action and the court ruled in my favour,” Mohammed said.

CEPEP, through attorneys Hobsons, sought an extension of time which Mohammed said he was granted in the hope that good sense would have prevailed. Mohammed said, “They had enough time to do so, but they were so disrespectful, even though we gave them time, they never responded. We had no choice and about two weeks ago we got a writ to levy on the company to seize assets to recover what is owed to us. We went this morning (Friday) and executed the writ. I was so disappointed that neither the chairman or CEO were there, but instead, left the responsibility to the junior staff. This is unfortunate. It is not an action I wanted to take but they gave me no other choice.”

News about the levy made its way into the Parliament chamber on Friday afternoon when the Opposition raised a question about the circumstances that led to this action.

In the absence of Rural and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein under whose portfolio CEPEP falls, Public Administration Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was asked to respond. She explained that CEPEP was used as a project manager for the Health Sector Initiative between 2010 and 2015 and an outstanding sum of $148 million owed to contractors was inherited by Government.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, the former minister of housing and urban development under which CEPEP operated, responded saying the removal of furniture and other office essentials from the company’s head offices “by agents of long-suffering contractors is a new low for the PNM Government and another graphic example of the ineptitude and warped priorities of the (Dr Keith) Rowley led regime.”

Knocking Government for what he said is its $1.5 million in wasteful and failed litigation against him, Moonilal appealed to the administration to engage the affected contractors in purposeful discussions with a view to liquidating their long-outstanding debt saying it has resulted in “the displacement of scores of devoted working class of CEPEP employees.”