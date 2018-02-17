Children lead the way in Williamsville mandir Triveni teachings

Vivek Ramdhan, 13, has been playing the dholak since he was six.

SEETA PERSAD

A mandir in Hardbargain, Williamsville is working to keep Hinduism and Indian culture alive by teaching the children of the village.

Triveni Mandir’s executive member Nadira Bridgelal told Newsday Kids, the mandir’s founder, the late Rampersad Ramoon Singh, was very keen on outreach programmes for villagers.

“For our recent Shiv Ratri programme we did a procession through the village where people were able to join with us in doing devotion,” she said. The mandir offers weekly classes in religious studies for children three years and older. In the classes known as Baal Vihar, the children learn scriptures, music and songs. They do not only learn about art and culture but also take part in workshops on topics such as positive thinking; the power of the mind; vegetarianism and the purpose of life on Earth.

Every third Sunday, the children are asked to conduct an entire service at the mandir.

“They conduct rituals, give the discourse and sing for the devotees who attend service,” Bridgelal said, noting that adults are often surprised by how the children organise the event.

For the celebration of Shiv Ratri, honouring Lord Shiva, last weekend, the children sang the songs and performed the music for the villagers.

Sarvishka Seepersad, nine, is a student of Reform Hindu School. She is a singer in the mandir’s choir. She sang praises to Lord Shiva on Shiv Ratri night. Her favourite chant is Om Namah Shivaya. “I enjoy going to the temple to sing and also to do puja with my family.”

Kaveesh Seepersad, six, also attends the Reform school and is in his second year. He is learning to play the drums so he can accompany singers at the mandir. “I love the drums and I want to be the best drummer in my country when I grow up,” he said.

Vivek Ramdhan, 13, a form one student of ASJA Boys College, is a member of the mandir. He has been playing the drums since he was six.

“I am fascinated by the dholak. It is one of three instruments I would like to master. I love the harmonium and the violin as well.”