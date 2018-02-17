Chaguanas Carnival a success, says mayor

CHAGUANAS Mayor Gopaul Boodhan has described the 2018 Carnival celebrations as a “resounding success” despite the financial challenge faced by the central Trinidad borough which resulted in minimal participation by large bands on Carnival Tuesday.

“On Carnival Tuesday, Chaguanas held its parade of the bands, however this year, there were very few,” he said in a media release on Thursday.

In a telephone interview, Boodhan said other communities such as Couva and Carapichaima also experienced a low turnout of bands. “The bands were limited because a lot of the designers did not take part due to the small financial rewards,” he said. He said the regional carnival committee had to “reinvent” themselves to ensure greater participation by both bandleaders and the public. “A new thing is needed going forward for 2019,” he said.

Boodhan also noted that traditional mas seemed to be a dying art form as less and less persons were participating in that aspect of the celebration. “I would like to see a revival of that aspect of Carnival and that revival can only come from the children and then they would have a greater appreciation for the culture and have a better understanding of the history of Carnival rather than its modern day aspects,” he said.