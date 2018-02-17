Blackmans’ Friendship Festival returns with Love Revolution

Sheldon and his mother, the late Claudette Blackman.

“WHERE is the fire?” is a question in song asked by Sheldon Blackman, and the answer will resonate down at the Blackman Ranch, Piparo, on the weekend of February 23 - 25 at the Blackmans’ annual Friendship Festival, entitled Love Revolution.

Soca Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis, Marge, Isaac, Nehilet, Abbi and OC Blackman and other top performers are set to perform at this post-Carnival celebration of music and friendship, which also includes overnight camping, family activities and great vibes. The festival was founded by Sheldon Blackman and Derek Hearn of Friendship Riding Stables in Canaan, Tobago. After Carnival each year, the event takes place in Canaan, followed by part-two at the Blackman family homestead. On February 23, the festival starts off with a Bonfire Rave Night from 6 pm, with DJs on site.

Activities start early on February 24 with yoga at 5:45 am and a farmers market from 7 am. From 11 am there will be art and craft, DJ music and live performances at Open Xpression, an open mic project which Sheldon developed in Oslo, Norway, in collaboration with Nordic Black Theatre. Those who wish to perform onstage can email friendshipfestivaltt@gmail.com or register on arrival (space permitting). Later that evening, the Love Revolution event will feature powerful and positive musical acts including Voice; Marge with her band Jamoo; Sheldon with his band the Soul Rebels; 3canal; Orange Sky; Jointpop, Freetown Collective; Collis Duranty; Caleb Hart, and more. Fresh from his base in California, USA, OC and his band Elu the Dust will also perform. February 25 is dedicated to The Blackman Legacy, and will feature Isaac, Nailah, Nehilet, Sheldon, Abbi, OC, Eldon and Marge with their respective bands. The show will be dedicated to late family matriarch Claudette “Moms” Blackman. There will be live performances from 1 pm and nature adventures, ATV rides, a bouncy castle and other activities for children. “It’s about bringing people together,” says Sheldon. “The goal is for this to be a gathering for friends, family and festival lovers to remember,” adding that the festival is “the continuation of their dream and vision to have an authentic camp out festival in TT.”

For further info, call (868) 363-4422 or email friendshipfestivaltt@gmail.com.