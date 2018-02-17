Just In
Saturday 17 February 2018
Sports

Bermudez disarm Police in netball thriller

MAKEDA DE FREITAS had a game-high 41 goals from 47 attempts as Bermudez held off a determined challenge from Police to prevail 45-44 on Thursday evening, in the latter game of a Championship Division double-header at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

Action was in the 2018 Courts All Sectors Netball League, which resumed after a week-long Carnival break.

De Freitas, a goal-shoot, got support from goal-attack Indra Anderson, who netted four from seven, as Bermudez lead 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, 25-19 at the half-time interval and 35-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Gurshier Grant delivered 21 goals from 24 attempts while fellow goal-attack Jeselle Navarro netted 15 from 22, and goal-shoot Donessa Wickham eight from 11.

It was a tough day in the office for the teams from the protective services as Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) defeated Defence Force 28-16 in the earlier encounter.

UTC, who led 6-3, 11-8 and 18-11 at the end of the first three quarters, relied on Dionne James’ 11 from 21, while fellow goal-attacks Avi-Ann Archie and Ayanna Peters had six from 10 and three from five respectively. Goal-shoot Roanta Dalrymple netted eight from 17.

On the scoresheet for Defence Force were goal-attack Jody Sprott 12 from 22 and goal-shoot Melissa Snaggs four from 17.

