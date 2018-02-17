Bandleaders: No babies in adult mas

Five-time band of the year winner Ronnie Mc Intosh won’t allow masqueraders to play mas with babies or small children in his band.

McIntosh and his wife Caroline won the 2018 prize for Life’s Checkered Board.

He spoke to Sunday Newsday on whether children should be allowed to play mas in the adult bands.

“We are against the idea of children playing mas with the adults. Teenagers are allowed to play mas in our band alongside their parents or close relatives,” he said, adding the youngest masqueraders were around 15. He said babies and children under ten years of age should not be exposed to the loud noise that came from music trucks.

“It is really unacceptable and we do not recommend this at all.”

The issue arose when a policewoman cautioned young mother Bianca Cabrera who was playing mas with her six-month-old baby in San Fernando on Carnival Monday. The mother and grandmother felt there was nothing wrong playing with the child who was strapped to the mother’s chest.

Mc Intosh’s son Jason, who is now a teenager, played mas with his friends in the band and Mc Intosh said he invested in more security for the younger players. Security, he said, was a key component in producing mas this year.

Meanwhile, South-based mas producer Aaron Kalicharan said he was totally against young children playing mas in adults bands. “Carnival is a time when people join in a street party to fete with loud music and this is not an ideal place for kids under the age of thirteen.”

He added that noise pollution was a serious matter and parents should take notice of the warnings. “Loud noise can cause serious damage and this is why at the Kalicharan camp we tell parents to send the younger children to Kiddies Carnival.”

He said his band, Kalicharan Mas, had lots of teenagers. “I emphasise to parents that they are responsible for their teenage children.” He said, though teenagers were on the streets playing mas, parents and relatives should be around to look out for their children. This year, Kalicharan’s band came out in full colour with The Elixir of Life.

On the other hand, winner of the Red Cross Children’s Carnival Vanessa Forde says children in TT are accustomed to noise. “Whether it be music trucks, school or playground, children in this country have grown accustomed to hearing loud noise.”

Forde’s band, Classix Productions, won band of the year with Les Grand Masque in the Republic Bank Junior Parade of the Band.

“I believe there must be some sort of order where children are concerned,” she said, saying she always put her younger masqueraders at the front of the music trucks so they could be a safe distance away from the loud music.

“We also have ear plugs for children who are affected by the loud music.” In her experience as a primary and secondary school teacher, Forde said children made the most noise and while noise pollution could affect young children, there were many children who would sleep though the noise. She is not recommending, however, that mothers and grand-mothers take along their six-month-old babies with them on the road for Carnival. Apart from the noise pollution, Forde said, there are weather conditions that can affect babies and young children. She said parents must use their discretion when it came to children playing mas on the streets for Carnival.