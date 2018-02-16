Trini killed in British Virgin Islands

Samuel Don Ramtool

VASHTEE ACHIBAR

A Trinidadian truck driver was killed in an accident on an island off Tortola on Wednesday.

He is Samuel Don Ramtool originally from Delhi Road in Fyzabad. Ramtool, 61, a father of three and grandfather of three migrated to Tortola over 20 years ago with his family to work on the island but was always back and forth to Trinidad.

The family had planned to spend Christmas at their Barrackpore home but Hurricane Irma, which ravaged Tortola, prevented them from doing so. Instead, Ramtool and his wife, Susan, had opted to stay in Tortola and rebuild their home there after it had been severly damaged by Irma’s passing. They were planning on visiting Trinidad for Easter.

Sadly, on Wednesday afternoon, Ramtool was driving his company’s truck on Jost Wan Dyke island off the coast of Tortola when the brakes failed. The truck crashed and he died at the scene. Reports say Ramtool tried to jump out of the truck but was unsuccessful.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Ramtool is the brother of Newsday’s freelance reporter, Yvonne Webb.