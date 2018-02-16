SSFL to host stakeholders forum

The Secondary Schools Football League, under the leadership of president William Wallace will host a one-day stakeholders forum on Saturday, February 24, at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva.

The forum will be held from 9.30am to 4pm and is aimed at encouraging inclusive cooperation and greater dialogue among football stakeholders and key people in the local football landscape including fans.

“We are excited to host the forum as part of a commitment encouraging more collaborations, dialogue and inclusions of key stakeholders in advancing the Secondary Schools Football League and addressing issues that need to be looked at,” Wallace said.

“As an organisation and a league, we are totally against an organisation such as the SSFL operating in a vacuum, but rather in a business environment, which is comprised of different stakeholders — some of which are internal and others external — having the capacity to influence the organisation in one way or the other.

We want to encourage a level of influence which in the long run can play a key part in determining a level of success for the league, our teams, players and by extension football in Trinidad and Tobago,” Wallace added.

There will be discussions dedicated to topics such as development, refereeing, coach education, student-athlete policy among other items. There will also be an open forum segment.