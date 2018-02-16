Ragbir safe from deportation for now

File photo of TT-born immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, Ravi Ragbir.

The US government yesterday agreed to a temporary stay of the deportation of TT-born immigrant rights leader Ravi Ragbir.

Scheduled to have taken place today, Ragbir’s deportation is on hold following yesterday’s filing of a first amendment lawsuit by Ragbir and several community organisations.

Commenting on the matter, Ragbir said, “Like so many people who are living in this country under the threat of deportation, I know how important it is to raise our voices against the injustices in the system. This lawsuit is not just about me, it is about all of the members of our community who are speaking out in our struggle for immigrant rights.”

Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City (New Sanctuary NYC), became a green card holder in 1994 but faces deportation because of a 2001 wire fraud conviction.

The New York-based Immigrant Defense Project said the suit – Ragbir vs Homan – was filed in federal district court in the Southern District of New York “to challenge the recent targeting of immigrant rights activists by federal immigration officials.

“Pending briefing and consideration of a preliminary injunction motion, the government has agreed to stay Mr Ragbir’s deportation temporarily.”

No longer required to check in today with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in New York City, Ragbir will instead attend the rally, You Can’t Deport a Movement.

Scheduled to start at 9 am, the rally will be held in Foley Square, Manhattan, next to ICE’s offices.