Newsday/Bocas prize encourages local readingNominations close today

NOMINATIONS wrap up today, but if you’re friends with a local author who you believe has written a good book, then recommend that friend for the Bocas Lit Fest T&T People’s Choice Book of the Year, sponsored by Newsday

This has been something in the making for a long time for the lit fest organisers. While TT has many good writers, visibility remains an issue.

Therefore, the award’s purpose is manifold.

Bocas Lit Fest’s programme co-ordinator Anna Lucie-Smith says, “The prize was conceived to give greater visibility to local authors because of the amount of excellent local books being produced every year. We have so many writers.”

She said the organisation was “regularly approached” by local authors (self-published or otherwise), asking how they could promote themselves.

And so, through the award, the organisation hopes to get people talking, buying, debating and deliberating about local books.

One criterion is that the author must be a citizen and resident of TT. This, she explained, is unique to this prize. The lit fest’s other prizes are usually regional in scope and open to local writers living and working abroad and published by big international houses.

“So with this prize you can be published anywhere, but the requirement is, as the author, you must be living, working and resident in TT.”

This is the award’s first year, but has been opened up to include books published from January 1 2016. “Although it is the best book of the year, it is going to be a two-year period to start it off with,” Lucie-Smith explained.