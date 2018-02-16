New ferry registered

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

CLINT CHAN TACK

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said Government now officially owns the new fast ferry Galleons Passage.

Imbert said on Twitter:”It’s official. The Galleons Passage, our new RoPax Ferry, was today registered in the name of the National Infrastructure Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Nidco).” Government took delivery of the US$17.4 million catamaran on Wednesday.

Photos posted by Imbert showed finishing touches, including painting of its name, being done on the Galleons Passage. He added, “An experienced crew is currently being mobilized in Guandong, China to sail the vessel to Port of Spain.”

The Galleons Passage is due to arrive in TT in April.

He reiterated, “The purchase price of US $17.4 million for the new ferry is very fair and reasonable when compared to the cost of similar newbuild vessels. “No additional payments made to original owner who commissioned the ferry or to the shipyard.”

The vessel is owned by Sea Transport Corporation of Australia and was built at the Nansha Shipyard in Guangzhou, China.