Man, 52, charged with having sex with girl, 12

PARMANAND NANSINGH, 52, of Palmyra Village near San Fernando, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a 12-year-old girl.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December last year and last month at the girl’s home in San Fernando.

The charges were laid by PC Nicole St John of the Child Protection Unit.

Magistrate Brambhanand Dubay granted him bail of $120,000 to be approved by a clerk of the peace. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan did not object to bail, but asked the magistrate to impose conditions.

Dubay ordered Nansingh to report to the San Fernando Police Station and warned him not to make any contact with the alleged victim, either in person or through telephone calls or text messages.

He is to reappear on March 9.