Kisembe Springer dies

A member of the well-known Springer family has died. Kisembe Springer’s sudden death on Wednesday caused shock among members of the cultural and artistic communities. Springer, also known as Ìyánífá Ifáfùnmiláyò Efuntola, was the daughter of poet and cultural activist Eintou Pearl Springer.

Artiste Wendell Manwarren told Newsday when asked about her death that he was “totally in shock” and extended condolences to the Springer family.

“ I have seen Kisembe grow up from a girl. She has been a solid cultural practitioner. Very quiet, very unassuming. I think her greatest gifts to the art form have been her children. Her son, Kayode, is a master drummer and her daughter, Shanya, is an exceptional dancer. This is a terrible loss. I can’t imagine what her family is going through particularly her mother,” he said.

Actor Michael Cherrie also posted on his Facebook page after Springer’s death, saying, he too, was in shock at her passing. He posted that he was “ remembering Ìyánífá Ifáfùnmiláyò Efuntola (Kisembe Springer) RIP...I am in total shock at your passing, warrior woman and my dear friend...I have no words...always an inspiration and ally...make new and wonderful vibrations in that new realm with the Creator and your ancestors, luv. My deepest condolences to Eintou, Dara, Tillah, Shanya, Kayode and all her family. Much love always, my dear friend. Soar across the Universe to Paradise.”

His post drew many responses, with some expressing shock and many extending condolences to the family and her children. Many described her as being a “beautiful woman.”

Although Newsday contacted her sister Attillah Springer, the family was too distraught to give any further information.