India’s Mishra for Everybody Loves Raymond

Raymond Ramnarine

SEETA PERSAD

INDIA’S newest emerging star, Amit Mishra, 25, will be coming to TT on March 3 for the annual Valentine’s Day event Everybody Loves Raymond. Produced by Rafi Mohammed, the show will also feature Raymond Ramnarine and members of the band Dil-E-Nadan.

Ramnarine told Newsday he looks forward to doing this annual event for the fans of TT.

“I work hard behind the scenes to better this show each year,” Ramnarine said, adding that this year marks 20 years of the Valentine’s show.

He has introduced the next generation of Ramnarines, in his sons Varun and Vinesh. The next-generation singers also feature the talent of Arvind and Amish Ramnarine, the sons of Richard Ramnarine, Raymond’s brother, who is the manager of Dil-E-Nadan.

Mohammed said, “Both Mishra and Ramnarine are planning a package filled with the best Bollywood love songs for the people of TT.”

While Ramnarine has just completed a hectic Carnival season, Mishra has been doing shows in Asia and is currently riding high on the success of his film song Bulleya from the film Aye Dil Hai Mushkil. This upcoming star is a trained musician, mastering the violin, keyboards and flute. He is known for composing jingles and has also worked as an arranger.

He coined musical pieces known as Manma Emotion Jaage for the film Dilwale and Sau Tarah Ke for Dishoom and the song Seedha Saadha for the Bollywood film Commando 2. Mishra collaborated with Kamal Khan to record the song Radio Vibes for the film Tubelight.

Mishra says participating in a reality shows helped him hone his skills.

“It feels great to know that people are finally taking note of me,” he said. His unique voice earns him many television advertisements for the daily soaps.

Mishra graduated with a bachelors degree from Lucknow University in classical music. He also learned music at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow. He is a member of a world music band called Soham. Mishra and his band Trishna performed in Idea Rocks India, which was aired worldside on television.

The show will take place at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, from 7 pm.