Govt’s $1m spoke in cycling wheel

Team TTO’s (from left) Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip at the start of the Men’s Pursuit at the Elite Pan American Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, last year.

JOEL BAILEY

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) is currently in the red as it is owed $1 million from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. Robert Farrier, president of the TTCF, said the money was supposed to assist in their hosting of the 2017 Pan Am Track Cycling Championships, which took place at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, in August.

The tournament featured some of the top riders from USA, Canada, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico to name a few.

Farrier said hotels and other service providers have been calling the TTCF enquiring about their payments and they have no answer for them.

As a result of their current financial predicament, the TTCF is unlikely to stage the annual Easter Grand Prix which is a big attraction on the local cycling calendar.

“We’re not in the position to host any event because of the last Pan American Championships. That (is) a big debt. We have to clear that off first before we can host another major event,” Farrier said.

Questioned about the size of the debt, Farrier responded, “About $1 million.”

He noted, “We came up with our part of it, the Government didn’t. They’re claiming fame that they host events but they didn’t come up with their side of the bargain.”

Farrier said the TTCF is still owing hotels, suppliers and transportation companies for their services during the Pan Am Track Championships, which took place from August 30 to September 3.

In an interview last evening during the opening ceremony of the Pan Am Badminton Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, Minister of Sport Darryl Smith acknowledged the debt but gave no assurance other than saying, “It will work out, everybody’s under pressure right now.”

Smith revealed his Ministry faced a tough task in staging the ongoing badminton event.

“It was a struggle to host the Badminton tournament,” said Smith. “We had to scrape it up but we’re trying our best.”

As far as the Easter Grand Prix is concerned, Farrier said, “What the general council decided was to send out a document for interested parties, promoters or even clubs who might be interested in trying their hand at hosting the Grand Prix, even if they do it over separate days.

“We sent out that document on Monday,” he continued. “Hopefully we’ll get some promoters who have the know-it-all to take up the challenge.”

Farrier noted that discussions have been ongoing with the Sports Ministry, after the TTCF footed $1.5 million out of the $2.5 million budgeted for the Pan Am Track Cycling Championships.

“They’re having discussions with us but it’s moving very slow,” he noted. “They promised to send it to the Ministry of Finance to get funding.”

Farrier said cyclists have been contacting the TTCF through various means to find out about the 2018 Easter Grand Prix.

“They’re looking forward to it as well,” he said. “But this is the economic times that we live in. We’re not going to be going into any event to have any further debts.”

Asked how soon he sees the debts being offset, Farrier replied, “As soon as we get a response from the Ministry of Sport, if they would assist us in clearing the debt. We have not even received any allocations for the year. We have received no word of that. It’s difficult times for sport.”

He added, “For us, the Pan American Champs was an investment not only to Trinidad cycling but for the region, because of the fact that we opened the door to show what we have, what we could offer to the world with the facility that we have here, and the potential for riders to come here and train under a training centre (at Couva).”

About assistance from corporate TT, Farrier said, “We did not approach anybody thus far for the Easter Grand Prix because of the fact that we have to clear the old thing to move forward. Hence the reason why a decision was taken that we would sublet the Easter Grand Prix to whoever wants to take up the challenge.”