Central bounce back vs Racing FC

Central FC players, coaches and management team pose at the Marvin Lee Stadium recently.

Central FC bounced back from their opening defeat to Jamaica’s Portmore United in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, with a resounding 3-0 victory over Racing FC yesterday. Jason Marcano led the way with a first half double against the Haitian club while Tyrone Charles rounded off the scoring in the second periods as Group B action continued in Dominican Republic.

Central FC enjoyed success down the right flank throughout the match and made their opponents pay with repeated raids.

Marcano opened the scoring in the 11th minute, combining on the edge of the box with his team-mates before firing in a low shot into the far post from the right side. He doubled the advantage in the 40th, tapping in from the six yard box after a low cross from the right flank as the half ended 2-0. Tyrone Charles made it 3-0 in the 49th, racing into the box to join another right-sided attack.

The ball was pulled back to the penalty spot and Charles took one touch before striking a left-footer which took a deflection and nestled in the back of the net.

Central FC face Atlantico FC of Dominican Republic in their final game on Sunday.