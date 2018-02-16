All Stars win J’Ouvert Bomb competition
MASSY Trinidad All Stars won the NLCB Northern Region J’Ouvert Bomb competition on Carnival Monday morning at Victoria Square, Port of Spain.
The 2017 Panorama Champion (Large Band category) played Theme from The Magnificent Seven to amass 184 points. They were followed by Nutrien Silver Stars (Feel So Good) and Desperadoes (I Am Myself) in second and third places respectively.
Sapophonics with their rendition of I Am Myself scored 171 points took the Single Pan title. Uni Stars performed What A Wonderful World to secure 171 points with third placed Brimblers scoring 168 points for their performance of Close To You.
For the purpose of the competition, steelbands were required to play non-calypso songs in calypso tempo. Fifteen steelbands paraded before the panel of judges which included Joslynne Sealey and Tommy Crichlow.
The complete list of winners are:-
Conventional Bands
1. Massy Trinidad All Stars - 184
2. Nutrien Silver Stars - 178
3. Desperadoes - 173
4. Shell Invaders - 171
5. Musical Gems - 169
6.Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille - 168
7. Blue Diamonds - 164
Outside of The Region
•First Citizens Supernovas
•Harmonites
•Republic Bank Exodus
Single Pan Bands
1.Sapophonics - 171
2.Uni-Stars - 169
3.Brimblers - 168
4.Ice Water Ensemble - 166
5.Belmont Hi Larks - 157