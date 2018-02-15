Widow waiting 5 years for HDC home

MARLENE AUGUSTINE

AFTER four years of going through all the required procedures to obtain a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) house, Lilla Ramkissoon-Agard, 61, is pleading with the HDC to give her the keys to a house. Ramkissoon-Agard visited Newsday’s head office in Chacon Street, Port of Spain yesterday to relate her plight.

The woman said she rents a one-bedroom apartment at Cedar Hill, Princes Town for $2,200 a month.

“Right now it is very hard sharing a one-room with my son and granddaughter.

My son and I are paying the monthly rent, but the place is too small for all of us. I don’t have any privacy. I have gone through everything possible to get a home.

“I had the interview four years ago and I was told someone will contact me.

To date no one has. I have gotten statements from the banks and everything was done that HDC asked of me.

Since the death of my husband in 2014,it has been very challenging for us to get by.

We need a proper home to live.”

Ramkissoon-Agard said she visited HDC’s head office on South Quay, Port of Spain, on Wednesday, only to be told her application is on file and someone would get in contact with her.

Calls to Housing Minister Randall Mitchell’s cellphone went unanswered.