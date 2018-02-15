Two held for robbing Bahamian visitors

NALINEE SEELAL

TWO men, aged 32 and 26, were detained on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the robbery of 13 Bahamian visitors and a maxi taxi driver last Saturday.

Shortly after 2 pm, Western Division Task Force members held the suspects at their Carenage home.

Their home was searched but none of the stolen items were found.

Investigators said yesterday more arrests are imminent and they are confident of a breakthrough in the investigation.

Last Saturday around 10.30 pm the tourists were on their way to the Insomnia fete in Chaguaramas.

As they reached Mc Kenzie Street, Carenage, a gunman held up the maxi taxi driver and announced a robbery.

Six accomplices then boarded the maxi and robbed the tourists of US and TT currency, cell phones, and a gold Rolex watch worth US$10,000. The driver of the maxi drove to the Central Police Station where a report was made.

The victims left Trinidad at 4 pm on Monday afternoon in a private jet, vowing never to return.

Investigators led by acting Sen Supt Ajith Persad, head of the Port of Spain CID, Insp Godfrey Vincent and Sgt Anthony Williams, are continuing investigations.