Two bodies found

POLICE are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the bodies of two men found yesterday.

In the most recent of the two, police said the badly decomposing body of a man was found in the hills of Blue Basin around 3 pm yesterday. Officers of the Western Division Task Force led by Sgt Arneaud responded to a report that the body was found.

The man was wearing a long blue jeans, a blue long-sleeved jacket and a pair of white and black Jordan sneakers.

A cap was found close to the body as well.

Police said due to the advanced stage of decomposition, they could not say if there were marks of violence on the body.

In the second incident police were unable to identify the body of a man found at Billy Harmon Road, Esmeralda, Cunupia yesterday morning.

Around 10.30 am a passer-by was walking on the roadway and saw the body and contacted the police. ASP Wayne Mystar and a team of officers went to the scene and found the man, of East Indian descent, lying face down with a bullet wound to the back of the head.

Police said the man is believed to be in his mid twenties and was brought to the farming area and murdered.

He was fingerprinted but up to yesterday evening no identification was ascertained.