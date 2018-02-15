Travis World basks
Despite the runaway victory of his monster hit Soca Kingdom, youthful producer Travis Hosein, known in the music world as Travis World remains humbled by the victory.
Speaking on Ash Wednesday from his Diego Martin home, moments after the song, a collaboration between soca titans Machel Montano and Superblue was declared the 2018 Road March, Hosein, 22, said from the time he created the song, he knew it was a winner.
“I had confidence in the song that it could win, but I still wasn’t calling it until it happened a short while ago,” he said. “I am happy, just very happy.” Hosein said he has been receiving a lot of calls since the song came out and now that it has been declared the Road March, the calls have increased. But he remains humble.