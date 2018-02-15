Tough start for TT at Pan Am Badminton

JELANI BECKLES

The TT badminton team got off to a rough start at the Pan American Badminton Male and Female Team Continental Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

In the morning session, the TT men were defeated 5-0 by Jamaica in their opening series. Dennis Coke got the Jamaicans off to a brilliant start as he got past Nicholas Bonkowsky 21-5, 21-11 in a men’s singles contest. Gareth Henry continued the Jamaicans dominance with a 21-13, 21-9 win over Naim Mohammed. Renaldo Sinanan showed fight for TT but went under 21-16, 15-21, 21-11 to Matthew Lee. In the doubles, Coke and Anthony McNee teamed up to defeat Bonkowsky and Mohammed 21-9, 21-11 to open a 4-0 lead for the Jamaicans. Jamaica completed the sweep when Lee and Samuel Ricketts outlasted Anil Seepaul and Sinanan 21-7, 21-12. In the opening ceremony yesterday evening, president of the TT Badminton Association, Rahul Rampersad, said he is anticipating an exciting tournament. He also said he wants to see the winning men’s and women’ team represent the region with pride at the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup in Thailand in May.

Rampersad said, “I would like to wish all the countries the best of luck and we hope to see some exciting matches and we look forward to seeing the best country represent the region (at the Thomas and Uber Cup). Thank you all and good luck.”

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith said this tournament will help continue the country’s sport tourism drive. Smith said, “One of the main objectives as the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs – and we have been doing a pretty good job at it – was to push sport tourism...We hosted the most number of international events in our history last year and the highest level.” At press time last night the TT women were facing Guatemala and the TT men were playing USA.