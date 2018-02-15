Teen robbed and raped

NALINEE SEELAL

An 18-year-old Caroni woman was abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted after being held up by a man posing as a passenger in a green-band maxi taxi on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim boarded the maxi at Busy Corner, Chaguanas around 4 pm and sat at the rear. On reaching La Clave Street, Montrose, the man sitting next to her put the victim’s hand on his pocket and told her, “This is a gun. If you raise an alarm I will kill you and the other passengers.” The teenager became frightened and handed over $20 to the man, who had earlier demanded cash. He then ordered the driver to stop at John Street, Montrose, where he used the money to pay for himself and the victim.

The teenager was then taken to some bush near John Street, where she was robbed of her gold chain, worth $1,200. She was then raped, sodomised and ordered to perform other sexual acts.

Afterwards she flagged down a passing police car and told police what had happened.

She was taken to a district medical officer, where she was examined and a report obtained.

Yesterday ACP in charge of crime, Irwin Hacksaw said every effort is being made to detain the attacker. He said women travelling in maxi taxis should be on the alert and raise an alarm when confronted by a similar situation.