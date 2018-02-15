Tariq Freed

One of the 13 men held in connection with a threat to disrupt Carnival using violence was released without charge last night.

This comes one day after Tariq Mohammed's attorneys Evans Welch and Radeyah Ali threatened to file a writ of habeus corpus demanding his release.

Last night the attorneys, following up on the letter sent to acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, visited him at Riverside Plaza where he was being questioned by officers of the Special Branch. He was released around 10 pm. In all police arrested 13 men, most of them Muslims, searched two masjids and several homes.

The exact nature of the threat has not been revealed, with authorities describing it as unusual criminal acts of varying forms, including violence.

Attorneys for the other detainees have also threatened to file habeas corpus for the release of their clients.

Yesterday Prime Minister and head of the National Security Council Dr. Keith Rowley said it would have been irresponsible not to act on the information gathered by local and foreign agencies. He underscored that the threat was viable from the information gathered last week. The first set of arrests took place last Thursday and by Carnival Monday the 13 men had been detained.