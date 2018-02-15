Red Force tackle Windwards for semifinal spot

THE TT Red Force will look to seal a semifinal spot with a win in their final preliminary round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Windwards Cricket Ground in Barbados, from 9 am, today.

The Red Force are comfortably placed in second position with 22 points in Group A with four wins, two losses and one no result. Barbados lead Group A with 27 points after earning six victories and one loss.

The Red Force recorded a four-wicket win over the Volcanoes the first time the teams played earlier in the tournament.

However, TT will be without the services of Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Mohammed for the remainder of the tournament because of West Indies duty.

The trio will represent West Indies at the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which takes place from March 4 to 25.

Replacing the West Indies trio on the TT squad are Jon Russ Jagessar, Rayad Emrit and Kamil Pooran.

Spinner Sunil Narine will play his last match for the Red Force today because he is contracted to play in the Pakistan Super League, which runs from February 22 to March 25.

The preliminary stage of the Super50 tournament will end on February 18, before the semifinals take place on February 21 and 22. The final will be held on February 24.