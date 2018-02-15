Monster Burger food truck expands footprint

Monster Burger International Limited Directors, Patrick Taylor, right and Joel Nanoo at the launch of it's new branch on Wednesday, Saddle Road, Maraval. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 12-01-2018

By SASHA HARRINANAN

Three years after opening his first Monster Burger International Ltd (Monster Burger) food truck in Couva, Joel Nanoo has partnered with Patrick Taylor to open a third location at Taylor's bed and breakfast in Maraval – The Saddle House Inn (Saddle House).

Business Day spoke with Nanoo about his vision of franchising Monster Burger and to Taylor about the benefits of having a food truck on the B&B's premises.

Nanoo, a resident of Couva, worked in the restaurant business overseas before returning home to open what he described as the best of American fast food and Caribbean flavours.

Wanting to offer the "freshest foods made of the tastiest ingredients", Nanoo said he "experimented with various breads, cheeses, seasonings and meat combinations" before deciding to expand outside of central Trinidad – he opened a second Monster Burger in Chase Village two years ago.

"Our best operating hours are from 4 pm to 2 am, Mondays to Thursdays and from 4 am until 5 am or 6 am on Fridays and Saturdays. The chilli dog is popular but so too is our grilled chicken burger, the popcorn chicken and fries and of course, our signature monster burger. That (monster burger), which costs $65, has a combination of all the meats – chicken patty, grilled chicken, chicken sausage and minced beef, topped with cheese, tortilla chips and fresh veggies."

Having launched his third location one month ago at Saddle House, Maraval, Nanoo is looking forward to expanding further by franchising his business.

"Maraval is a nice base from which to begin a nationwide franchise. Our plan is to have locations along the east-west corridor within the next three months. Eventually we want to expand to south Trinidad, Tobago and up the islands."

"(In addition) to testing our recipes, we've experimented with operating in the day time and at night, to determine the best opening hours. This might (vary) in some places but we felt we had enough data to go forward with our expansion plans at this time."

Asked why he saw Maraval as the ideal location from which to expand, Nanoo told Business Day "the area is receptive to this type of food."

What makes the Maraval location different is that it's meant to be a drive-through service for visitors – orders are placed via Saddle House.

"Place your order in advance, enter through the driveway with the Saddle House sign above it, drive up to the food truck window and collect your food, then exit through the other side of the parking lot," Nanoo explained.

The inn's owner said if customers decide they want to "stay here and eat, they can leave their vehicle in our parking lot and walk over to our restaurant and bar."

Parking on premises is limited though, which is why this Monster Burger location is being marketed primarily as a drive-through.

Since its January 10 opening, the most popular items on the menu have been the beef burgers and hot dogs. Nanoo also said there's been "a lot of foot traffic from people living in the area but we also have a good bit of driving customers", many of whom utilise the drive-through option.

The other purpose of having a Monster Burger truck on site is for the uber convenience of the bed and breakfast's guests.

Taylor told Business Day the food truck "ties in beautifully" with what Saddle House has to offer – "reasonably-priced rooms in a location that's far enough outside the city to offer some peace and quiet, yet close enough if you're a business traveller who has meetings in Port of Spain."

"If you want fine dining, we're located a stone's throw away from several quality restaurants in Maraval and Port of Spain. But if one of our guests is feeling for some delicious, casual dining food, all they have to do is walk out of their rooms."

"Everything on the menu is grilled, which is healthier than fried foods. Monster Burger also has veggie dishes. So this is something I'm sure our guests will enjoy and which will bring us to the attention of others who may not have known about Saddle House but who have heard about Monster Burger," Taylor said.