Jailed for wearing army clothing

JENSEN LA VENDE

A 42-year-old Chaguanas man, who claimed he bought a Defence Force uniform from a retired soldier and wore the full army kit as a Carnival costume, was jailed for 15 months yesterday.

Bharat Lutchman, a labourer, was found with the uniform including a long-service ribbon and 25th anniversary army badge. Lutchman, of Longdenville, Chaguanas appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally where he pleaded guilty. The court heard that he was seen at around 4.40 p.m on Carnival Sunday while at Tobago Road, Enterprise. Police spoke to Lutchman who said he was a soldier and that he purchased the uniform for $400 before Christmas last year.

The case was prosecuted by Sgt Bisnath.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine or 18 months in prison. Defence attorney Shiva Boodoo told the court that his client was not aware that he was committing an offence.

He said Lutchman was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest and was very sorry for his actions. Boodoo admitted that Lutchman had 13 previous conviction for offences inclusive of larceny and traffic matters and on nine occasions he served time in prison.