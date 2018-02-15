Drug lord still in police custody

POLICE were yesterday continuing inquiries into the discovery of four guns and a quantity of marijuana at the North Trinidad home of a well-known drug lord. Police said they were gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage before they approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The drug lord and two associates were arrested on Wednesday at 5 pm, when North Eastern Division Task Force officers along with the Air Support unit searched the house. Officers were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Sagramsingh and ASP Michael Sooker. The team of officers was led by Sgt Sterlyn Taylor.

During the search they found a Segur Protek pump-action shotgun; a Tanfoglio 9mm pistol; a Jericho 9mm pistol; and a Taurus revolver along with two magazines, 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition and five rounds of .38 special ammunition. They also found a quantity of marijuana.