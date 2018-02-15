CARNIVAL: What We Don’t Know CARNIVAL: What We Don't Know

Bliss masquerader at the Soca Drome on Carnival Tuesday 2018

For a country that boasts the “greatest show on earth,” TT does a phenomenally bad job at tracking the economic impact and return on investment for Carnival.

There are almost no key economic indicators to track recent data about Trinidad Carnival, much less historical data—neither from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, or Ministry of Culture—or at least, if they exist, they are difficult to find. An internet search of “Central Bank Carnival Data” showed results for the Bank’s annual fete, not statistics. Historical records are basically non-existent.

Business Day attempted to access Carnival economic data from the country’s official data source, the Central Statistical Office, including visitor spend, domestic spend, total spend, economic impact, tax and other revenue from Carnival, and visitor data, hotel bookings, as well as historical data over the last 25 years.

The best they offered was the total visitor arrivals and average spend from 2014 to 2017.

The National Carnival Commission, a statutory body charged with overseeing the execution and development of Carnival also offers very little insight. There is no statistical data on its website about Carnival indicators. There is, however, a series of documents outlining a Carnival Industry Development Programme— first presented in 2014, outline policies over the next five years.

Business Day reached out the NCC to clarify the status of this Programme and was told that, while the groundwork had been laid, these programmes are usually government-driven and since then has all but stagnated until further intervention by the line ministry.

Government spending on Carnival also seems to be based on ad hoc criteria, based on the state of the country’s economy, not on any real research. In 2011, for example, the prize for the International Soca Monarch was famously raised to $2 million by the then government; this year that has been drastically reduced to $300,000.

This year also all government contributions to Carnival have been slashed by one third because of the country’s prolonged economic recession.

To be fair, the government does seem to understand the importance of having data. It has, however, been slow in compiling it.

“The economic impact has not been something that is traditionally mapped. There is no recent study,” Culture Minister Nyan Gadsby Dolly told Business Day.

As such, the ministry has had to build its own framework for tracking economic trends.

In 2016, the Ministry of Culture did a preliminary study to map economic flows, Dolly said, acknowledging that while they tried, the ministry still needed more time, data and inputs. In 2017, they tried again, this time in conjunction with the Ministry of Planning and the Economic Development Advisory Board. They encountered similar challenges as the previous year when trying to collect information—stakeholders were often not as forthcoming as they should have been.

“Clearly, yes, we know anecdotally who makes money—the suppliers, hoteliers, etc.—but we want to be able to (record) it,” Dolly said.

There have been some draft reports compiled by the EDAB, she noted, and hopefully sometime soon after the end of Carnival 2018, the ministry should have some solid data on Carnival 2017.

The anecdotal aspect of the economic assessment of Trinidad Carnival was alluded to last year in a keynote address by Dr Keith Nurse, a senior fellow at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute for Social and Economic Studies at the University of the West Indies.

“A lot of what is discussed about TT Carnival is not based on any evidence. It’s more about gossip. We have very little information,” he said in his presentation on Memory, Politics and Performance in the Trinidad Carnival Complex.

What was interesting, Nurse noted, was that because everyone is involved in Carnival, they all had opinions on what’s best for the festival. “We all know where to go, what we should be doing, and who’s at fault—but none of it is premised on any evidence,” he said. Assessments tend to be along the line of what people think—the crowd appeared bigger this year, so obviously the season was better than last year, “but we really don’t know,” he said.

The organisers of Carnival—and the country at large—have no idea about the specifics of Carnival, he suggested, because there is simply no data on it. “All this discussion on TT Carnival is premised on zero evidence,” Nurse said.

Once upon a time, Nurse recalled, Trinidad Carnival was once the best and best documented cultural event in the Caribbean. The Central Statistical Office (CSO) after every Carnival used to produce a document called the Carnival Bulletin, which it mysteriously stopped issuing—ostensibly because the offices had moved and computers changed and documents got lost. The point, Nurse suggested, is that publication of such an important document suddenly ceased, and no one noticed—or worse, didn’t care.