Bakr criticises gov't response to ISIS threat: Its nonsense
N Touch
Thursday 15 February 2018
News

Bakr criticises gov't response to ISIS threat: Its nonsense

Bakr criticises gov't response to ISIS threat: Its nonsense

Fuad

Attorney and Youth Officer of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen Fuad Abu-Bakr slammed government after what he described as the latest attempt to marginalise T&T's muslims, with the arrest of eight suspected terrorists by authorities last week adding that the response by authorities to the arrest were woefully account.

Newsday spoke with Bakr this morning who said he was not convinced of the motive behind the arrest of suspected ISIS-affiliated muslims and questioned the legitimacy of the the supposed threat. Adding full disclosure on the part of the Ministry of National Security was needed before he could be convinced.

