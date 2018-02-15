Are you lonesome tonight?

Fighting loneliness: Community activities, lifestyle changes and more inclusive infrastructure can all help. The first part of this feature was published yesterday.

PART 2

SHEREEN ALI

KATIJA KHAN is co-ordinator of the MSc Clinical Psychology Programme at The University of the West Indies (UWI). She lectures in clinical psychology in the Psychiatry Unit of the Department of Clinical Medical Sciences at Mt Hope (the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex). She believes problems due to loneliness are valid and real issues here in TT, though she is unaware of any published studies on it here so far.

She says: “Loneliness is not just about being physically alone. Some people can feel lonely in a crowd, and some others are not affected by being alone at all. There are emotional and social components to loneliness. The emotional refers to a lack of a close or intimate connection or the lack of a fulfilling or meaningful relationship, while the social is associated with isolation and relates to a lack of social interaction, or the lack of a network of social support. Both are equally negative.”

“We may all experience loneliness at some point in our lives – a child moving out of home, the end of a relationship or moving to a new place – and this is normal. Loneliness becomes problematic when it is chronic, when it doesn’t go away and persists over time,” says Khan.

She notes that social change can increase loneliness: as extended families sharing the same home become less common, for instance, some people are at greater risk for social isolation.

“However, we are increasing our use of technology and social media and this may be a good way for people to stay connected. But this is a double-edged sword; while someone may have 500 or 2,000 Facebook friends, this in no way reflects the quality of relationships and interactions that person enjoys,” says Khan.

She notes that loneliness is linked to mental-health problems such as depression, suicide, anxiety, substance abuse, hoarding, eating disorders, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. “It also worsens your overall mental health over time,” she says.

Loneliness is also bad for your physical health: “It worsens the impact of existing chronic illness and has been linked to poor sleep, increased stress hormones, increased blood pressure, obesity, abnormal immune responses and an increased risk of heart attack and heart disease, vascular and inflammatory diseases, arthritis, Type 2 diabetes and premature death.”

What’s the answer?

So what are some solutions? Khan says there are no easy answers, but a combination of efforts can work, depending on individual situations.

“Telling people to interact more or make more friends is not always effective, as it is not just about the interaction but the quality and meaningfulness of it,” she says.

For some people, therapy and counselling can help deal with emotional and social aspects of loneliness; but this is not feasible on a national scale, she says.

“Some countries have adopted a telephone helpline for older adults (eg Friendship line in the US, the Silver Line in England and Silbernetz which is available during Christmas in Berlin)…For the elderly, we can teach them how to use technologies such as WhatsApp and video calling to keep in contact with friends and family,” she suggests.

“More community activities that are freely accessible, safe and appropriate (eg family-friendly or elderly-friendly or accessible to persons with disabilities) can also provide much needed opportunities for interaction.”

This last idea gets enthusiastic support from Floyd Lalite, the workshop and property manager of the Blind Welfare Association. A man who is visually impaired and knows first-hand of the isolation a disability can impose, he has high praise for those religious and civil society groups that volunteer their organisational and funding capacities to hold safe, inclusive community events – for instance, the Sathya Sai International Organisation (http://saiuniverse.sathyasai.org/tags/trinidad-tobago/) which organises programmes every year for escorting visually impaired people to Mayaro Beach for a day of fun and relaxing activities. “They don’t just take you there. They interact with you, talk to you, value you, and ensure the place is safe for you,” he says.

This spirit of generous sharing and community volunteerism could be taken up by more religious and secular groups, he feels. He recalls the annual get-togethers once held at President’s House when Max Richards was president, and says he was struck at how Richards would have friendly, normal chats with people, regardless of their disability. He says public attitudes of prejudice or fear towards those with disabilities is one of the biggest barriers to having a normal social life.

Lalite also points to the need for better public transit to cater for the needs of those with disabilities, as well as the use of technologies such as sounds alarms at traffic lights/pedestrian crossings.

Clinical psychologist Khan makes other suggestions: “In schools, teachers can note which children tend to be alone at lunchtime or recess and who don’t seem to have friends. Then in the classroom, during teaching activities, they can include group activities to help promote interaction.

“Lifestyle and habit changes can also help. For example, we can make a telephone call, instead of texting or messaging. Join a group activity such as an aerobics class or five-a-side football.”

Khan gives two examples of how loneliness can affect a person:

“In our free psychology clinic at the UWI, I recall a trainee psychologist who had an elderly client in her 70s. We quickly realised that she did not have a mental illness per se that warranted therapy, but that she was horribly lonely and was using the counselling sessions as a substitute for quality time with someone who she felt cared about her. As such, we used the remaining sessions to help her realise that loneliness was a big issue for her, and worked on how she could build and expand her social network.

“With another young university student who was studying abroad, her loneliness was especially bad on Sundays, which she associated with family time and big Sunday lunches. Instead of socialising more, she tended to withdraw and isolate herself in her room. She had to learn how to reframe the depressive, negative thoughts she had, and explore other alternative ways of dealing with the loneliness.

“She ended up seeking out other Trini students and getting together on Sundays for a pot luck lunch and reframed ‘alone/lonely’ time to ‘me’ time which she used for self-care and relaxation.”

There are other ideas, too. Information technology trainer Sheldon Sookoo thinks solutions can be simple. He suggests more mentorship relationships, like the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organisation, which changes lives by matching children with caring adults to help guide them. He thinks every community could have some form of mentorship programme, and this can take place across many different interests – music, making masquerade crafts, learning basic computer skills, even learning auto mechanics – whatever people are keen on, or need, in a community.

Some of this takes place already – for instance, in panyards, which brings together people of all ages to listen, learn, accomplish a project (a piece of music) and just hang out together. And the idea of practical projects generated by people themselves (rather than projects imposed by a government agency, which people may not be interested in) has already taken off hugely in the Men’s Shed movement in Australia, where men learn informally, and mentor each other, and enjoy recreation in shed-like spaces to do any kind of practical project they choose themselves, from carpentry to fixing neighbourhood lawn mowers.

One older TT man in his seventies, living in Maracas Valley, St Joseph, lives by himself and is not at all lonely, because he likes his own space, enjoys gardening, and is an avid reader and yoga practitioner. He prefers to remain anonymous, and has his own views on loneliness. He says: “Loneliness is like paddling a canoe with a cricket bat – you could expend a lot of energy and get nowhere…..But are we (human beings) by nature a gregarious animal? For some, yes; for others, no. It’s important to have a balanced life. Think of life like a big bicycle wheel. The different spokes in the wheel are like the different parts of your life. Suppose you spent most of your life just focused on work, for instance, and neglected family, or cultural matters, or community activities. When you get older, your life will be a very bumpy ride because the spokes aren’t balanced.”

He also thinks loneliness is the bane of industrialised countries. He reflects that loneliness is like holding up a mirror to yourself, and that some kinds of inner loneliness must be resolved within a person, through achieving peace and/or a sense of purpose in life, regardless of who we interact with externally. But with a mischievous tone in his voice, he adds: “Perhaps loneliness is the divine itch that propels us to seek others. If we help others, there’s no loneliness.”