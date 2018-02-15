Archbishop’s challenge: Fast from social media

REPENTANCE: A student of the St Gabriel’s Girl’s RC School receives ashes from RC Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon during Ash Wednesday midday mass at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

RICHARDSON DHALAI

RC Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon has challenged members of the Catholic faith to put down their cell phones and reconnect with God for two hours each day during the Lenten season.

He was addressing the midday Ash Wednesday Mass at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando yesterday. This was Gordon’s first official sermon at the Church since he was installed as archbishop.“This time of Lent is a time to make God most important in our life and it starts with our prayer,” he said, adding, “This Lent I am asking you to pray, take up something from prayer, give up something and give away something.

“This is the discipline of Lent. We spend so much time wrapped up in ourselves. The Gospel is basically saying no self-promotion. No self-promotion means we could give up promoting ourselves on social media.”

Gordon said this would also include posting “selfies of ourselves” engaged in the various acts of Lent such as fasting and giving of alms.

“We could even give up WhatsApp. Or what if we were to fast from the phone for two hours every day, eh, that possible? Put down the phone and don’t touch it for two hours every day.

“The cell phones, oh boy, people shaking already, withdrawal symptoms already, just the thought of no cell phones for two hours, people breaking out in hives,” he said, as the large congregation, which spilled out into the side entrances of the church, laughed.He said this also included not attending post-Carnival activities, as the Lenten season was a time of repentance, and not asking for forgiveness for sins which were committed on a daily basis.

Among those receiving ashes were pupils from the San Fernando Boys’ RC Primary School and St Gabriel’s Primary School.