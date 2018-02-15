Another body found at Claxton Bay dump

Police have found another body dumped at the Forres Park landfill in Claxton Bay yesterday. The latest victim is Vijay Ramjattan, 28, a scavenger who worked at the landfill. Police said that at about 6 am, other scavengers discovered Ramjattan’s body among a pile of rubbish. The body bore marks of violence.

In December, a scavenger found the body of a naked man at the same dump site with vultures feasting on it. Police said the unidentified man was also a scavenger at the dump and often slept under makeshift covers of wasted materials. In September, a scavenger discovered two dead babies inside a cardboard box at the dump. The bodies had no marks of violence.

Autopsies at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James later revealed the babies were stillborn twins, a boy and a girl. The cause of death was undetermined. The scavenger had discovered vultures pecking away at an object in the cardboard box. On closer examination, the man realised the object was the foot of the corpse of an infant boy. Next to the boy was the girl. The bodies were wrapped in a piece of cloth.