‘Ah fraid he kill me’

Gail Harripersad

STACY MOORE

ABUSED Penal mother of one Gail Harripersad, has now gone into hiding as a 47-year-old man who beat her, almost leaving her blind, remains at large. A frightened Harripersad, who did not want her location to be known yesterday, told Newsday she decided to flee from the house as the man continues to threaten to kill her. “He wants me dead and I am really afraid he would kill me,” Harripersad said.

“I just had run for my life out of the house. If people only know what I am going through...I won’t wish this on my worst enemy, but the justice system is very slow in this country.” Harripersad said she has been moving from “house to house” seeking shelter by relatives in the south western areas. “That is my home in Penal I know, but right now my life is in danger. I can’t stay there when I know he (name called) is out there and could walk up to me any time and kill me.”

Harripersad, 44, of Ramcharan Trace, Penal, was allegedly beaten by the man who is a close relative.

Photographs of her swollen face continue to circulate on social media. The fearful woman, with the help of her daughter Abigail Coldero, used Facebook to make a public cry for help one week ago after the man had allegedly threatened her life. The post has since been shared over 6,000 times. She said the physical abuse had increased drastically last year and she decided to make a public plea for rescue from the hands of a “demon” before it was too late. Harripersad said during the latest incident she was walking near the bedroom when the man grabbed her by her neck. “He pushed me to the ground and then began stamping on my chest. As I lay on the ground, he came over me and began to cuff me to the face. I cried out for him to stop and he said he wanted me dead.”

Harripersad said her face was swollen for weeks and she could not see during that time. She said she went to the Penal police station on several occasions to report the incident. Following the publication of an article in the Newsday last week Tuesday, our south office was bombarded with telephone calls as many groups called to offer their assistance and support to Harripersad. President of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) Adriana Sandrine Rattan said the group was disheartened over the situation. She called on women in similar situations to speak out before it is too late. Rattan said when victims find someone they could trust, then they could work together to find a way to develop an exit strategy from the situation. Members of the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence, National Family Services and other groups echoed similar sentiments. Harripersad said she was thankful for the support from the various organisations, but “just wants to live a normal life without licks.” Since the beatings, Harripersad has difficulties seeing in her right eye. A senior police told Newsday the search for the 47-year old man, who is said to be in hiding, continues. Once detained, the police said he would be questioned and subsequently charged. Penal CID are investigating.