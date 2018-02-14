TT EXPRESS OUT UNTIL THE WEEKEND
The TT sea bridge continues to be down, as rough seas and an expired reclassification certificate keep the TT Express grounded, at least until the weekend.
In a text message to the Newsday this morning, Port Authority (PATT) chairman Alison Lewis said that while the service is still under a rough seas bulletin.
PATT added that they are also completing all the requirements necessary to get an extension of the reclassification licence that proves the Express' seaworthiness.
This is expected by tomorrow or, by the latest, Friday.