Sour Bahamians abandon Trini Carnival

UPDATE:

NALINEE SEELAL

THIRTEEN Bahamians flew back home on Carnival Monday after not only being robbed of their valuables but also of their Trini Carnival experience.

The victims who were robbed at gunpoint while on their way to the Insomnia fete in Chaguaramas on Saturday night, left Piarco Airport on Monday at 4 pm.

They arrived on a private jet last Friday and were staying at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. They specifically came to Trinidad to go to the Insomnia fete and then play mas. They chartered a maxi to take them from the hotel to the Insomnia fete.

Police said that at 10.30 pm, the maxi was near McKenzie Street in Carenage when a man pointed a gun at the driver and boarded the maxi. He was joined by six other men who methodically frisked and robbed the 13 passengers of all of their valuables, including US currency, jewellery, cellphones, Rolex watches and designer sunglasses.

After the bandits left, the driver went to the Carenage police station. The 13 victims each gave a statement to the police and then headed straight back to the hotel. They stayed there for all of Sunday and Monday, too afraid to venture anywhere. The group left Trinidad without playing mas, although they had registered with a band and paid thousands of dollars for their costumes.

Yesterday, police said after that robbery on Saturday night, nine other people in a maxi taxi were also robbed of cash and other valuables in Carenage by seven men, one armed with a gun. Police believe the same group of criminals carried out the two robberies. Up to press time, no arrests had been made, but investigators believe suspects will be detained soon.

