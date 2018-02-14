Slow down during Lent

SLOW down. This was the advice interim rector and dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, the Very Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia gave for the Lenten season.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Tenia said it was important for people to take time to slow down to spend time in prayer, and in self denial. She also said it is important to have children involved in Ash Wednesday’s celebration and Lenten practices.

“Children are a part of life together, and if we want children to learn the things that help us to grow spiritually and to become mature people, they have to learn about the things that will help them do that. Having children involved in the Lenten practices is important.”

“Exercising some self-control and denying some of the extra things which get in the way of the relationship with others and with God is also of great importance.”

More than 300 primary school students were told about the history of Ash Wednesday and the importance of the cross drawn on people’s foreheads at mass at the cathedral yesterday.

Students from St Catherine’s Girls’ Anglican School, Christus Rex Anglican School, Trinity Junior School and Richmond Street Boys Anglican School attended the Ash Wednesday service at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

They were told Ash Wednesday mass marks the beginning of the Lenten season, which is the church’s journey to Easter.

Tenia said this is a time when it is all about slowing down and allowing everyone to reconnect with God in order to grow in faith, hope and love. She encouraged the students to respond to the needs of others and learn about some of the disciplines and practices of Lent.

“If we do them with a sincere heart and with the intention of purifying our conscience, that would allow us to grow in faith and help us to accept God’s forgiveness and help us to forgive others so that we could become better people.

“The ash on the forehead is a symbol that says if a person receives ashes, that person is committed to the process of journeying towards Easter,” Tenia said.

The Rev Edwina Peters encouraged students to give up some of the negative things they might normally do such as lying, stealing, cheating in tests, cursing, littering and disobeying their elders.

“Don’t just give it up for Lent. After Lent don’t pick it back up, leave it aside. You can also give up buying KFC and other things and put the money toward offerings to the church. Offer it to the work of the church.

Try being kind to others for the entire 40 days and God will help you achieve it. Treat others as you will expect them to treat you. This is the golden rule, do unto others as you will have them do unto you,” Peters said.