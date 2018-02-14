San Fernando Mayor seeking legal advice after confrontation with cops over South Carnival San Fernando Mayor seeking legal advice after confrontation with cops

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello

Incensed San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello intervened on Carnival Tuesday night and questioned the decision by the police in the Southern Division to shut down Carnival activities at 10 pm.

Regrello was among guests and members of the public attending a steelband competition at Coffee Street, San Fernando on Tuesday night when the police along with army personnel arrived at the venue and instructions were given to stop the performance on stage.

The officer who gave the instructions said he was acting on behalf of his seniors, prompting Mayor Regrello to intervene and challenge the action of the officer.

Reports revealed that there was a heated exchange between Regrello and the police officers resulting in the Head of the Southern Division Senior Superintendent Zamsheed Mohammed being called to Coffee Street to quell the situation.

Yesterday Senior Sup Mohammed told Newsday that the police had to use their discretion on Tuesday night and order the shut down of Carnival activities in San Fernando because there were several violent fights along Cipero Street and the police received information that the perpetrators were on their way to Coffee Street and a decision was taken to stop the Carnival activities to avoid any further violent actions.

Senior Sup Mohammed noted that prior to Carnival a decision was taken to allow the Carnival to go on as late as possible on Tuesday night if the public behaved themselves but because this never materialised the police had to act.

Yesterday Mayor Regrello told Newsday that for the past 10 years the Police has been shutting down Carnival in San Fernando at 10 pm and he questioned if they had the authority to do so.

He said “I thought it was a disrespect to the art form and the people of Coffee Street.”

People have been asking me to do something about the decision of the police to stop Carnival at 10 pm.

This has been going on for 10 years. My Legal department at the City Corporation is now looking into it. I do not want to undermine work of police, I want to work with police but at the same time it is not what you do but how you do it, if they have information that we do not have that lives are under threat and there is some terrorist act somewhere being planned, and that is the basis for stopping carnival I have no problem with that”, Mayor Regrello continued.