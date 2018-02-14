Just In
Thursday 15 February 2018
Crime and Court

Police wound bandit

A 28-year-old Port of Spain man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police after the Inter-Agency Task Force thwarted an attempted armed robbery at Nelson Street, Port of Spain, last night.

Police said they were on patrol on Prince Street, Port of Spain at about 9.25 pm on Tuesday when they received reports of a robbery in progress. They were told two armed men were robbing the occupants of a white Kia.

When police arrived, the two bandits ran off. Police chased them but the bandits reportedly shot at them. The police returned fire, hitting the 28-year-old man in the groin.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police found a pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

