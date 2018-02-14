Pepper boy wants to inspire more youths

Ajay Aberdeen, second from left, shares a light moment with tourists, Benedict Brown, Gianfranco Kong and Jason Chappelle last week at his Santa Cruz home. The three British nationals stopped by Aberdeen's home to deliver cash and supplies for his garden.

Sitting in the living room of his humble home in La Canoa, Santa Cruz, 15-year-old Ajay Aberdeen might seem like your typical teenager, but he has a deep sense of purpose and a tireless work ethic which separates him from his peers. Aberdeen rose to fame after a video of him detailing his inspirational story as a neighbourhood vendor surfaced on Facebook. He is now seen as a role model, by social media users.

Newsday visited Aberdeen recently just as he received a group of British tourists – Jason Chapelle, Benedict Brown and Gianfranco Kong – who said they were moved by his story and wanted to donate pimentos and cash to help start his own garden.

Despite hisrecent popularity, Aberdeen insists he is still a normal teenager and wishes to help other youths find their passion and pursue their own dreams. He says while the life of a teenage entrepreneur can be a difficult one, it is worth the effort.

“Working in the garden and then going out to sell on the weekends is a lot of hard work. and I need to be awake pretty early because of how much work I’ve had to do. But in the long run it’s definitely worth it. There’s something satisfying about knowing you can provide for yourself and in an honest way too.”

Aberdeen says he took an interest in agriculture at the age of ten, after visiting his uncle Wendell Aberdeen’s garden on weekends and helping with the crops. Before long, uncle and nephew were working alongside each other in the field and selling their goods on weekends in front of Uncle Beddoe’s Supermarket at the La Canoa Junction on weekends.

He says while he was met with some apprehension from his peers because of his trade, he remained focused on his work and believes that in the end, hard work and perseverance are the only keys to success.

“Yes, I’ve been teased from some of my friends when they found out about my work, but I didn’t pay it any mind. In the end I was working for my own money, buying my own sneakers and books. You can’t get better than that,” Aberdeen says with a smile.

His mother Lystra Aberdeen told Newsday while she was apprehensive about her son’s recent increase in popularity, she was supportive and believed he could be a positive role model to other youths in the community.

She shared hisexperience with gun violence.

“He had a friend who he used to lime with and he shot and killed himself while playing with a gun. They were very close. and I think that experience put everything in perspective for him. He (Ajay) is a regular child, with his own flaws. but he’s very inquisitive and he does everything he can to succeed. He’s a role model to the other children.”

While Ajay is sceptical about this title of role model and insists he is just a regular teenager, he feels better knowing some youths may have benefited from his message of hard work before success, and says several of his peers have already come to him seeking advice.

“Its been amazing. Some of my friends who laughed at me before are now coming forward for me to help them find their own passions. I’m just happy I could help.”