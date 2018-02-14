No wining criminals arrested
There were no reports of unwanted wining by masqueraders and spectators yesterday as officers of the Port of Spain City Police and the Port of Spain Division were out in full force and kept a close vigil on festivities, according to Superintendent Glenn Charles.
Newsday spoke to Charles yesterday who said that officers did not receive any complaints from masqueraders of unwanted wining or groping and were pleased with the organisation and presentation of yesterday's Parade of the Bands in downtown Port of Spain.
Charles added that officers continued to advise masqueraders to refrain from wining on uniformed police officers as this distracts them from their duties.